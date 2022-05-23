I’ve gotten hooked on DIY (an acronym for Do It Yourself, “Do it yourself”) of things that have no head or tail. Before going to sleep I watch some video randomly offered by Youtube; in most cases I don’t know why anyone would want to create something as ugly as a concrete cube with LED lights or a perspex clipboard filled with tangerine peels. They are videos that challenge common sense and the sense of narrative rhythm.
At first I wondered why anyone would want these grotesque objects, and who had a blowtorch and three kilos of poxylin. Then I understood it; The meaning of all this is that I enter the comments to ask who has a blowtorch at home. And that someone else asks to be given back the time of life that he has lost seeing such a trick. Those videos exist for us to share and complain about, because the more useless the object is, the more we share it, and so we find that a DIY video on how to clean a drain cover with toothpaste has more than 11 million views. No one, ever, under any circumstances is going to need to clean a manhole cover with toothpaste.
These videos are not only based on our need to share (amazing, above all), but also on a very basic idea of suspense. This man has a bottle of Coca-Cola and a candle. What can he do with both? It’s a waste of time? Of course; just like everything we consume through the small screen. But nothing happens. In the end, DIY videos are a metaphor for so many audiovisual products: you promised me a marvel and you’ve given me a pilonga chestnut. It seems magical to me.
