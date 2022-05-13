A dangerous ‘do-it-yourself’ is growing for aesthetic medicine interventions: “In recent months, patients who self-administer fillers have increased, especially to enlarge their lips or raise their cheekbones. They buy products on the Internet and inject them themselves. With significant damage. A phenomenon that has increased tenfold in the last year and that we, unfortunately, are intercepting precisely because of the negative consequences that arrive in our studies “. The alarm was raised by Emanuele Bartoletti, president of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (Sime), on the sidelines of the Sime Congress scheduled at the Hotel Rome Cavalieri from today until Sunday.

“At the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Rome – explains Bartoletti to Adnkronos Salute – we have a clinic for the complications of aesthetic medicine, where about ten patients arrive a week, coming from all over Italy for the most diverse problems. In the last year we have had many. patients with vascular problems, skin necrosis, nodules, wheals that could not be reabsorbed, and this was because they had administered hyaluronic acid alone on the lips and cheekbones. Of these cases we saw, in the past, a maximum of one a year. we have one a month. That’s a worrying amount. ”

According to President Sime, the problem is also linked to the spread of ‘proposals’ that are easily encountered on the Internet and which “trivialize the intervention of aesthetic medicine”. Added to this are the ‘selfie’ beauty models, now prevailing, also proposed by influencers who “have crazy power. Unfortunately they are not filtered. And if they tell us how to cook Parmigiana, that’s fine, but if they say how it should be. being treated in aesthetic medicine is not good, because we are still talking about medicine. Do-it-yourself, however – Bartoletti points out – obviously does not depend on influencers who, among other things, in many cases are serious people who can also be of help to spread messages useful for safeguarding health “.