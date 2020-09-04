Do it this way Washing can ruin floors – The three rules of mops clean all kinds of floors

In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time we ask how and by what means different floor materials should be washed. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Do you catch socks on the sticky floor of the kitchen, is there sand and gravel in the hallway? At the latest then is a good time to wash the floors. But how different floor materials would be most convenient to wash?

Director of Marttaliitto Counseling Teija Jerkku says that washing floors is almost the same regardless of the surface material. Vacuuming and wiping with a damp cloth is suitable for all floors.