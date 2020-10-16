Do it this way The professor explains how concentration can be improved by easy means – one of them is the tomato technique, which requires either a mobile phone alarm clock

In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time, we ask how you can help your teenage child focus better. The same tips also help adults. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Monella is a familiar situation at home: a teenager should do their homework, but a cell phone takes all the attention. And even if he starts doing homework, the concentration wears off after a while.

Professor of Child Psychiatry Kaija Puura confirms that young people’s ability to concentrate today is worse than before. And so it is with almost everyone else.