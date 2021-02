In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time we ask how to get rid of sugar larvae. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

The bathroom light turns on. A pale, small organism vibrates on the floor. Yuck! Its silvery body tapers towards the tail and the long tentacles are filamentous. There are three long socks at the stern. As an adult, it is about a centimeter long. Sugar larva.

