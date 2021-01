In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time we were considering dust mites. How do you know if there are any? At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Through For decades, many Finns have ventilated their bedding regularly to get rid of dust mites. The fear of dust mites has stubbornly spread from generation to generation.

Researcher at the Tampere Museum of Natural History Riikka Elo however, refutes the ancient belief: