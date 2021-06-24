No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Do it this way On Midsummer, many people think about how to keep drinks cold at the cottage – an ingenious nix solves many problems

by admin_gke11ifx
June 24, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In the Do It This column, HS looks for answers to readers’ problems. In honor of Midsummer, we asked an expert how to keep drinks cold without a refrigerator. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

24.6. 19:00

Mosquitoes suck the skin for bangs and the puffs revolve around the head. It’s an exceptional midsummer because the temperature hasn’t dropped to the frost side, and no water is sprinkled from the sky all weekend.

Even the lake water has warmed up to feel comfortable – and so are the drinks. Saunakalja has flared to a lukewarm taste, and the bottle of wine almost steams in the sun.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: