In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers 'puzzles. Now we find out how to make trees light up right from the first scratch and burn cleanly. And when is the right time to close the damper?

Fireplaces are thus frosty in heavy use, and at the latest on winter holidays many will ride to a cottage with a fireplace. The roast is meant to give warmth, atmosphere and maybe also squeaky stick sausages.

In order not to go to the nerves and half a box of sticks and finally sausages to the microwave, the chairman of the Confederation of Smoothies, Soother Tapio Lehtimäki gives tips for those who use both fewer and more fireplaces.