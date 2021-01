In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time we ask, is it wrong to miss a single life in a good relationship? At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Reader is in a happy relationship, but sometimes the tempting idea of ​​freedom of solitude crept into my mind. Is it wrong to miss a single life in a good relationship? And what should be done with feelings? Psychologist and family and couple psychotherapist Eira Eklund-Mikola answers:

.