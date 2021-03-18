Do it this way Many people charge their phone incorrectly and it will destroy the battery prematurely – keep these things in mind when charging

In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time we are considering the operation of the cell phone battery and the right kind of charging. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Again it flickered, cell phone namely. The cold weather doesn’t seem to do any good for its battery life.

Fortunately, the charger goes with the backpack every day. It is wound on a small roll to take up as little space as possible.

The part that pushes into the plug comes from the phone manufacturer, but the cord has gone so many times that the original has had to be replaced by a cheaper model. Is it safe?