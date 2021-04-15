Do it this way Many now crave second-hand goods, but there are risks involved – experts tell you what you should never buy second-hand

In the Do It column, HS looks for answers to readers’ problems. This time we ask what is not worth buying used. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Furniture can be bought pretty worn out when used. The risks are related to other product groups, experts say.­

Oona Laine HS

19:00

Sofa from a recycling center, a bike from a Facebook flea market, and in-ear headphones from a guy’s buddy. Buying consumer goods recycled is becoming more common.

This is a very positive development, the field manager of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Recycling Center Jani Åfelt and an environmental expert Hanniina Manner praise.