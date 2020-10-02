Do it this way Many know a person who does not tolerate criticism at all – A psychotherapist tells you what kind of criticism you should always avoid

In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time we ask how to get along with someone who can’t stand criticism. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Frustrated the reader asks how to get along with a person who cannot stand any kind of criticism but gets angry, hurt and argues against it. Psychologist and educator psychotherapist Satu Kaski answers:

“It’s good to understand that we’re all kind of sensitive-skinned, even though sometimes it feels like some people tolerate criticism better than others.