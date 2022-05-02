Do it this way Many complain about open-air noise, but whispering can be more distracting – expert says it really improves concentration

In the Do It Story series, HS looks for answers to readers’ questions. This time, we ask what to do when concentrating in an open office feels difficult. At the end you can suggest your own question.

HS: n the reader asks, “What are the different ways, in addition to hearing protectors, to be able to concentrate on work in the open office? How could one develop oneself into a better open office concentrator in general?”

This is a typical problem for the knowledge worker, says the development manager Tiina Heusala From the Department of Occupational Health.

“Especially information work requires concentration. The surrounding noise interrupts work and diverts attention elsewhere. That in turn causes a load. It is particularly important to work to reduce additional disruption and disruption. ”

On the other hand, an interruption is not automatically just a bad thing, Heusala points out. Sometimes it can be important to help a coworker or think about work-related issues together

“But it’s a good idea to cut unnecessary interruptions.”

In open offices interruptions are common and in some cases even intentional. It is a workspace where workstations are located in an open space.

The entity may include separate meeting rooms or a break room, but not designated study rooms.

“The benefits of open offices can be interaction and smooth collaboration. When the same co-workers are always around, for example, there is a lower threshold to ask a co-worker for advice. ”

Last however, the trend over the years has clearly been to divest open-plan offices, Heusala says.

“Today, open-plan offices are less common. More often, the new premises are more versatile multi-space offices. However, the transformation work will take time, human and financial resources, and that is probably why there are still open offices. ”

When planning new workspaces, it would be sensible to think about the space in terms of the work to be done in the organization, Heusala reminds.

“It is important to take into account at the planning stage that there will be suitable facilities for this group.”

The design takes into account, for example, different soundscapes, speech spaces, and a dedicated space for quiet work. In general, it is good to have different types of workspaces for different types of work.

“ The noise level itself is not necessarily the biggest burden.

What about then the problem shared by the reader and many other knowledge workers? Is a loud noise a mandatory evil that works in an open office that cannot be got rid of?

According to Heusala, the noise level itself is not necessarily the biggest burden.

“Usually, the noise level in an open-plan office is not so much the cause of the load as the speech sounds that stand out clearly.”

When a person recognizes speech from noise and distinguishes words, attention is drawn to them automatically. It, in turn, interferes with concentration and affects job performance, as well as causes stress. In the worst case, the risk of sick leave increases.

“If there are a lot of stressful conditions at work, the smoothness of the work and the quality of the work deteriorates. It also takes more time to get the job done, and errors increase. Everything that is visible in the employee’s daily life is also visible to the customer, ”Heusala reminds.

In addition to noise and speech, the concentration of those working in an open-plan office is also disturbed by so-called visual noise, ie objects moving around.

“The human brain automatically registers movement. The focus is on the moving object, like it or not. It all takes focus. ”

The easiest the way to fight noise is to use hearing protection or muffler headphones. However, they are not suitable for everyone, many people get protection from headaches, for example. That’s when it’s worth thinking about your own ways of working, Heusala suggests

“It’s worth thinking about whether it’s possible to do telecommuting, for example, and planning what work tasks to do somewhere other than the office. And the office, on the other hand, does work that doesn’t require so much concentration. ”

If telecommuting is not possible, you should plan your own workday to take into account the noisiest hours. Try to do work that requires concentration at other times.

You should also turn off the sounds on all your devices. It already reduces the amount of noise.

You can also try to influence the behavior of others by paying attention to your own use of sound. Don’t shout, but don’t whisper either, as it will pay even more attention.

“Everyone can also learn to be a good breaker. If it comes to a co-worker, ask if now is the time or say you can wait until the other person has finished their work in peace. ”

“ It is a good idea to put the jointly agreed rules in a prominent place.

Heusalan however, the most effective way to prevent noise and disturbance is for the rules of the game to be agreed between the work community.

“In terms of commitment, it would be good for the whole team to be involved when the rules of the game are agreed. Then they become like the crew working in the space. It is also important to review and update the rules of the game together. ”

It is a good idea to put the jointly agreed rules in a visible place, for example next to the door and on the wall, so that others who come into the room can follow them.

The rules can even agree on setting the devices to silent and whether calls can be answered at your own work station or whether you go elsewhere to talk. You can also agree together on a certain time of day when everyone will focus on their own work and not interrupt their co-workers.

At best, the rules of the game lower the threshold to point out a disturbance without injuring a co-worker. Other forms of communication within the work community should also be considered.

“At the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, for example, we have bumps that can be put on our own desk as a sign to others when work that requires concentration is underway. By using the Teams facilities, you can also communicate to your colleagues when you are free to talk and when you do not want to be disturbed. ”

In addition it would be good to think about how people are placed in the open office. Those who cooperate the most sit close together.

If someone’s workstation is visited by a lot of people from elsewhere, for example, that person’s workstation is best placed close to the door. It’s a good idea to position the printer so that the employee who prints the most doesn’t have to walk next to everyone else.

Heusala also calls for break practices.

“Remember to take common breaks. That’s when you can discuss, have interactions and quit your job. Then it’s easier to focus on your own work again. ”

One the plague of the knowledge worker is self-inflicted interruptions. A person gets the cookies for shifting attention, and in the short term, it rewards.

Many people are constantly flashing email, cell phones, or news headlines, and wanting to do the job doesn’t want to become anything. Heusala has a tip for this puzzle too:

“It’s worth trying the pomodoro technique, it helps. It allows you to practice concentration. ”

The name Pomodoro comes from a tomato-shaped cooker, but any clock with a timer feature will fit. And this is how the technology works: for example, put a timer on your phone for at least 20-25 minutes and focus that time on one task. When the clock flashes, take a short break. Then I started the timer again and turned to the lathe.