Do it this way It comes as no surprise to many what to do on their own balcony – Condominiums try to ban things that are actually allowed

In the Do It column, HS looks for answers to readers’ problems. Thus, in the spring, it is appropriate to find out what can and should not be done on your own balcony. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Spring makes Finns navigate out. As the corona pandemic has revived the dormant home boom, many are spending more and more time on their own balconies.

One dreams of a tubular barbecue party, the other of growing herbs. But what is allowed to do on your balcony and what is not?

We asked Kiinteistöliitto Uusimaa’s counsel From Ville Hops.