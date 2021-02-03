Do it this way In many relationships, the interior is not decided together, but the other party rolls – the psychologist tells you when to understand to give up

In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. What to do if the interior preferences do not coincide at all with the favorite? At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Let’s imagine a situation where a couple in love moves under the same roof. Maybe a new, shared home is chosen for both, or the other party moves their property to an apartment where the partner already lives.

Sharing everyday life feels wonderful and effortless. However, one thing tightens the nerves of one or both: interior design. That’s what a home should look like.