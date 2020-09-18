Do it this way For some people, the constant rush is a product of the imagination, says Psychotherapist – These things are worth asking yourself when busy

In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time we ask how to get rid of the constant feeling of hurry. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

In haste the ragged reader asks how to get out of the feeling that there is a hurry all the time and yet everything is always in progress or not done. Psychologist and Psychotherapist Tarja Nummelin answers:

“The feeling of hurry arises from the fact that a person feels that they do not have time to do things within a certain time. The situation can be real and related to work, for example, but it can also be a sense of urgency created in the imagination.