Do it this way Can I throw a swimsuit in the washing machine? An expert will advise you on which textiles to wash by hand

In the Do It Story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time we ask which laundry should be washed by hand instead of by machine – and how to do it. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

There are certain materials and items of clothing for which fist washing is better than machine washing.

Oona Laine HS

15:13

Fist laundry.

The word forcibly recalls the past decades, when the people washed and tore their dirty clothes with their own hands.

The situation is different today, as the washing machine spins food stains and sweat marks clean for us. All we have to do is swing the laundry from the basket to the machine and dry it from there.