Do it this way A professor who has studied loneliness throughout his career explains why some of us feel different from others

In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time, we ask how our own sense of difference could be turned into a resource. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Diversity. It can feel like wealth. Or lonely.

A person may feel different from others based on, for example, their appearance, way of thinking or patterns of behavior.

The reader asks how one might react to one’s own sense of difference so that it reinforces. And where does the feeling of difference in people really come from?