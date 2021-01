In the Do It This story series, HS looks for answers to readers ’puzzles. This time we will tell you how to learn to accept yourself as is. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Reader needs advice on how to accept yourself as is. Then there would be no need to seek the approval of others, for example, by being too kind in human relationships or working to exhaustion.

Psychologist Elina Marttinen says the problem is common: