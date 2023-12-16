Do it like this | With a few rules of thumb, your Christmas tree can bloom for many weeks

A Christmas tree can remain viable and not fall for many weeks. The moment when the six is ​​brought inside is decisive. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers' problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Multi sets the mood for Christmas well in advance and brings a fragrant, real Christmas tree inside several days before the eve. When a fir tree is initially given a couple of maintenance measures, it can last well, even until the epiphany, without collapsing.

Chairman of the Christmas Tree Club Juha Ruuska has noted that a change has taken place in recent years: more and more people take the Christmas tree home long before the eve, even in early December.