Do it like this | This way the white shirts become brighter and the sweat stains in the armpits disappear

Does a white shirt stay in the laundry basket for a long time waiting to be washed? The habit can turn clothes yellow. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers' problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Sweat, grease and deodorant residues come off the skin and onto the clothes. They can yellow the garment, but you won't notice it immediately after use.

Tuomo Yrttiaho

11:00 | Updated 11:24

A wardrobe next to it, you feel like humming along to the band Yö: for such a small moment, the t-shirt is snow white. Over time, yellowish shades have appeared in the wine white.

White clothes are sensitive to stains and stains. That's why they require more careful maintenance than other colored clothes, says Marttoten's household expert Niina Silander.