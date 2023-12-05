Do it like this | Many people get confused when the waiter lets you taste the wine – This is how you recognize if the wine is spoiled

Tasting wine in a restaurant can be a confusing moment. What to do if the wine tastes strange or is simply not to your liking? In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. You can suggest your own question at the end of the story.

Festive season starts to dominate. In the midst of the party buzz, the following situation may occur in a restaurant: the waiter brings the ordered bottle of wine, opens the cork, pours a little drink into one glass and waits.

Time stops, the customer stares at the splash of drink with glazed eyes. What should be done now?