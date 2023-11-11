Do it like this | Ice cream boxes should not be used to store food, warns the Food Agency – “The basic rule of pure chemistry”

In many home kitchens, ice cream boxes and other plastic containers are used to store food. However, there is a risk in their use. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.
Tuomo Yrttiaho
From the meal the left over pasta sauce fits conveniently in a plastic container that previously served as an ice cream box.
Many save conveniently sized plastic food containers just for storing food. However, there is a risk, says the special expert of the Food Agency Merja Virtanen.
