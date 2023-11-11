Saturday, November 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Do it like this | Ice cream boxes should not be used to store food, warns the Food Agency – “The basic rule of pure chemistry”

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Do it like this | Ice cream boxes should not be used to store food, warns the Food Agency – “The basic rule of pure chemistry”

In many home kitchens, ice cream boxes and other plastic containers are used to store food. However, there is a risk in their use. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

“If, for example, you put hot minced meat sauce in an ice cream package, its ingredients will probably transfer from the material to the food,” says Merja Virtanen of the Food Agency. Picture: Tiiu Hyyryläinen / HS

Tuomo Yrttiaho

From the meal the left over pasta sauce fits conveniently in a plastic container that previously served as an ice cream box.

Many save conveniently sized plastic food containers just for storing food. However, there is a risk, says the special expert of the Food Agency Merja Virtanen.

#Ice #cream #boxes #store #food #warns #Food #Agency #basic #rule #pure #chemistry

See also  HS Turku “The room was like a cell” - Emma Kumén was shocked when she and a four-year-old child were taken to a room with a calendar door in the hospital
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
More than a thousand US agency officials call on the Biden administration for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

More than a thousand US agency officials call on the Biden administration for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended

No Result
View All Result