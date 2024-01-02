Do it like this | How to choose the fastest queue at the checkout? The math professor answers

How do I choose the fastest queue in the store? A couple of simple ways to help save time. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers' problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

First bad news: if you try to choose the fastest queue in the store in the summutiti, the choice will probably go wrong. This is what the professor of mathematics at the University of Helsinki says Samuli Siltanen.

It's all about probability. Let's imagine that there are three queues in the store, one of which is A, the second is B and the third is C. One of the queues is the fastest, one is the slowest and one is in between. No matter which of the queues you choose, the probability that your choice will be the fastest among the queues is one in three.