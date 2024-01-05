Do it like this | Glue stains on stickers and labels should be removed with a hair dryer

Removing stickers and labels from dishes and objects can seem like an impossible task, because the glue used in the stickers sometimes fits tightly. In the Do it this way story series, HS answers readers' problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Everyday the problem is painfully familiar to many: various stickers, price tags and labels stick tightly to the surfaces of dishes, jars and furniture.

However, there are many ways to get rid of stubborn adhesive marks, assures Marttaliito's household expert Niina Silander.