Do it like this | Certain vegetables and fruits should be stored separately so that they do not spoil each other

Which vegetables and fruits should be stored in the refrigerator, which should be left at room temperature? In the “Do it like this” story series, HS looks for answers to readers' questions. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Not all vegetables and fruits are comfortable next to each other, because the ethylene gas they emit can change the taste and accelerate spoilage.

Katri Kallionpää HS

16:00