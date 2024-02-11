Sunday, February 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Do it like this | A professional organizer tells you how to keep your wardrobe tidy

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Do it like this | A professional organizer tells you how to keep your wardrobe tidy

Of all household chores, professional organizer Kiira Vuorinen's favorite is scything. Picture: Kimmo Räisänen

A professional organizer shows you how to cut your clothes and organize your wardrobe. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers' problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

In front there is a familiar crunch: the scything of washed clothes back into the wardrobe.

Scythe is not the most laborious of home crafts, but clothing items can cause a headache. How should a collared shirt be folded? How about jeans? Why are the piles of clothes never as neat in your closet as they are on the store shelves?

#professional #organizer #tells #wardrobe #tidy

See also  New families | The bonus parent may experience inadequacy and outsiderness
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Why you pay high taxes for tomato juice and not for sweets: 'Very strange measure'

Why you pay high taxes for tomato juice and not for sweets: 'Very strange measure'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result