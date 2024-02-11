Do it like this | A professional organizer tells you how to keep your wardrobe tidy

A professional organizer shows you how to cut your clothes and organize your wardrobe. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers' problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

In front there is a familiar crunch: the scything of washed clothes back into the wardrobe.

Scythe is not the most laborious of home crafts, but clothing items can cause a headache. How should a collared shirt be folded? How about jeans? Why are the piles of clothes never as neat in your closet as they are on the store shelves?