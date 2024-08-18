The famous has passed away Alain Delona great actor known not only for his talent, but also for his immense beauty. Apparently the man had one last great wish before dying, which is why he asked his children to fulfill it after his death.

Alain Delon

Here’s what it’s all about.

Alain Delon is dead: the world of cinema is in mourning

Today, August 18, 2024, one of the greatest actors and directors appreciated all over the world passed away. We are referring to Alain Delona great icon of beauty and talent who unfortunately passed away at the age of 88 after a long illness.

Alain Delon as a young man

The announcement of his passing was made by children who have made a press release in which they announced the loss of their father. According to what was stated, the man passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy. In this place he was able to enjoy the closeness of his loved ones until the last moment.

Obviously this is a very delicate and painful moment for everyone, which is why his family has asked to have some respect even on social media. Things for Alain started to get worse in 2019, when he was hit by a stroke which had severely weakened him. A few years later he was diagnosed with lymphoma of a malignant nature against which there was little that could be done.

The actor’s last wish

Despite the disease and all the consequences related to it, Alain he was aware that sooner or later this day would come and, on some occasions, he himself invoked it. For this reason he had manifested some provisions relating to his death and what would come next.

Alain Delon

The director had in fact decided to to set up in advance his burning chamber in his villa, declaring that his wish was to be buried under the altar. Precisely for this reason the man asked his children to realize this sort of desire once he died, in such a way as to transform these last needs into reality. We therefore join the pain of the relatives for this great loss.