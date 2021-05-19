The latest viral phenomenon of social media affects the iPhone, after a video showed the operation of the infrared sensor used by its facial recognition system and some users thought that Manzana use it for secretly take pictures of people.

The confusion originates from a video of the influencer Brie thomason on TikTok, in which he places an infrared-sensitive digital camera in front of a person using an iPhone 11 Pro or 12 Pro, with a Face ID facial recognition system.

This security tool was first introduced on the iPhone X, and its popularity in the industry led many manufacturers to decide to incorporate it into various Android smartphones on the market.

In Brie Thomason’s video you can see the operation of the ambient light of the infrared lens present in Apple’s Face ID system, and every five seconds the face of the user holding the mobile lights up with a flash, while if you place your finger on the sensor, it is activated continuously.

Thomason describes the operation of this sensor as “wild” and wrongly claims that it “takes pictures” of the user. It also points out that the sensor is activated even when the user is not unlocking the mobile.

No, the iPhone does not take photos secretly

iPhones for sale in an Apple Store. Photo: Bloomberg

Actually, what you can see in the video is not the front camera of the iPhone taking any pictures, but the flashes come from infrared camera sensor TrueDepth, which is not an imaging lens and therefore cannot capture images, but only generate ambient light for the camera.

Its presence in Face ID allows low light unlock and analyze more than 30,000 points on the user’s face to gain more precision in recognition, avoiding, for example, cheating the system with a photo.

The fact that the infrared sensor is activated even though Face ID unlock is not being used is explained by the attention detection functions of the iPhone, which check if the person is looking at the screen before dimming it.

The attention detection functions of the iPhone They are also used to extend lock screen notifications or lower the volume of some warnings, and can be disabled in the settings. The infrared sensor is used for all this, but no images are taken.

SL