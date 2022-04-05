With an increasingly contagious virus there is discussion about the obligation to wear masks that could fall on May 1st. Beyond political decisions, what does science say? Who should continue to protect themselves? Where should the protections be kept?

While the world is grappling with sub-variants Omicron that now representing almost all coronavirus cases globally, we are wondering what is the best way to coexist with SARS-CoV-2 that promises to be long.

What do the rules in effect from April 1st say?



Until April 30th you have to wear the FFP2 on airplanes; ships and ferries used for interregional transport services; long-distance trains; regional and local means of transport; subways; tram; school bus; cable cars, gondola lifts and chair lifts, if used with the closing of the screen domes; cinemas, theaters, concert halls, entertainment venues and live music. The mask surgical it is mandatory in all places indoors, with the exception of private homes. In discos you can take it off at the time of the dance. On April 20, the government will decide whether to extend the obligation indoors for a few more weeks or to trigger the “free all” from May 1.



What are the limiting measures suitable for this phase?



“The containment measures are of little use, we need to change policy and protect the fragile”, declares to Courier of the Veneto Professor Andrea Crisanti, director of Microbiology at the University of Padua, and specifies: «The infections have now stabilized at about 70 thousand a day at the national level. Important numbers, which the use of the mask is no longer able to contain except in a percentage between 15% and 20% and then not everyone uses this protection indoors, some wear it badly and others not always ».

Does it still make sense to wear the mask with the Omicron variant and when would it be necessary to do so?



The answer, which takes into consideration only the aspects of public health and scientific evidence (beyond, therefore, the political decisions that change from country to country) says that masks are certainly useful. They reduce the passage of the virus from one infected person to another even in the presence of a highly contagious virus such as Omicron. The masks in fact constitute a physical barrier to the passage of infected droplets and block them, to a certain extent. The effectiveness of filtration depends on the type of mask and how it is worn and also on the contagiousness of the virus, but it is not cleared by a contagious virus, on the contrary.

Which masks are best to use?



It is known that the Ffp2 have a greater filtering capacity than normal surgical masks, which is why they are currently mandatory in some contexts (such as public transport). The Ffp2 masks have a high filtering power at the exit and towards the wearer (over 90%), unlike the surgical masks which reach a maximum of 20% at the entrance. A study published in December from Max Planck Institute

, a German research organization, explained that if you take two people who are three meters away from each other, one unvaccinated and the other positive for Covid, in less than five minutes the person without the vaccine will be infected with almost 100% certainty. But if the same people wear Ffp2 masks correctly, the risk of contracting the virus is reduced to 0.1%.