Despite the fact that there are millions of elderly people who, unfortunately, do not have a work pension, there are also millions who do have this economic income every month.

In this context, it has been revealed that some pensioners of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) and Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will be able have the August 2023 pension in advance.

As we mentioned before, there are not a few older adults who do not have a work pension, which is why the Mexican federal government has implemented a series of supports and social programs for the benefit of this age group.

One of the most successful social programs, in this sense, is the Welfare pension, through which senior citizens receive 4,800 pesos every two months so that they can spend it on their needs.

However, there are also millions of older adults who do have a pension from the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

And speaking of ISSSTE and IMSS pensioners, it has recently been announced that some of them will receive their pension corresponding to the month of August of this 2023 earlier, and many have wondered if it is due to the Summer Vacation.

In this sense, it will be the pensioners of the Institute for Social Security and Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) who will receive the deposit corresponding to the pension for the month of August of the current year.

And it is that, according to the payment schedule of the pensioners of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers, ISSSTE retirees will be receiving their August pension on July 28 of this year. Meanwhile, IMSS pensioners will receive the payment until August 1.

Lastly, it should be made clear that the advance payment of August 2023 for ISSSTE pensioners has nothing to do with summer vacations, but was determined in this way in the payment schedule for this year.

