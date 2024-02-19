Due to the shortage of labor to cover agricultural projects in Canadathe Government of the North American country launched a program to recruit Latino workers who want to join the project and meet certain established conditions to be considered eligible people.

Traveling abroad to work in a country other than the one you were born in is the goal of many people, especially when it offers unique conditions in terms of health and economy. For many immigrants, Canada represents a horizon of inexhaustible possibilities.and the shortage in certain jobs opens a window of alternatives.

There are certain industries in the country that borders the United States that allow workers seeking to emigrate to dream, and for this reason, companies together with the Government launched a training program for foreigners who meet the requirements.

The Government program for foreigners in Canada

Focused primarily on Mexican citizens who wish to work in Canada as agricultural employees, the Mexico Canada Temporary Agricultural Worker Program (PTAT) It was promoted by both countries. So in Mexico, both the selection period and the available vacancies are updated by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

Regarding accommodation, as established on the official website of the government of Canada, the employer must take care of the stay, at no cost to the worker, except in the State of British Columbia, where they can deduct part of the salary to cover accommodation. Additionally, if the employer does not agree to provide reasonable and adequate meals for the worker, you will need to provide kitchen utensils, fuel and facilities at no cost.

However, the interest in working abroad is not the only determining factor when it comes to getting a job, but rather a series of requirements will be the ones that weigh when it comes to hiring.

Requirements to apply to the PTAT

With the work focused on agriculture -cultivation of fruits, vegetables, tobacco-, they can also take care of the greenhouse care or even of the beekeeping. Among the fundamental requirements are the following:

Be a day laborer, farmer or have an occupation related to agriculture. Be from 22 to 45 years of age. Complete the education between the third year of primary school and the maximum third year of secondary school. Preferably married with children – they accept singles who have financial dependents. Live in a rural area.

The recruitment of workers is in charge of the National Employment Service Offices, where they are responsible for reviewing the profiles of the applicants, accompanying them during their employment visa process, and attending to the delivery of documents and boarding of flights.

There are nine cities in Canada that you can reach through the PTAT.

After arriving in the country and staying in contact with Mexican authorities, workers can arrive at farms in the following locations: Alberta, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Ontario.