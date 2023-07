Sunday, July 9, 2023, 7:01 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The house will be locked tight and you’ll be far away enjoying your vacation, but not everything is still in it. There are household appliances that, oblivious to their absence, continue to consume electricity as if nothing had happened. At the end of the month, just when we hit the downturn…

This content is exclusive for subscribers