Friday, March 3, 2023, 00:23



| Updated 09:12 a.m.



Workers who have contributed for 37 years and 9 months or more will be able to retire at the age of 65 in 2023. Those with less contribution time will have to wait a little more than a year to access the pension. A ceiling that will be permanently set at 67 years from 2027. Those who have contributed for less than 15 years and meet these requirements are entitled to request a non-contributory retirement or disability pension.

This procedure can be carried out from the Social Security offices by appointment and through the Internet. If you are not good with new technologies, you can authorize another person, such as your child or grandchild, so that he or she can apply for you. In the case of non-contributory pensions, the applications are managed through the competent bodies of each Autonomous Community and the Provincial Directorates of the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (IMSERSO) in the cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

Therefore, pensions for retirement, permanent disability, widowhood, orphanhood and in favor of relatives are paid by Social Security. You must bear in mind that the date of the triggering event (since you meet all the requirements) must be within the three months before or after the day the application was submitted. This procedure, right now, is suffering delays of three months for its concession, as recognized by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá. This delay in the applications submitted is mainly due to the large volume of work that the Minimum Vital Income is involving.

There is no term to request the pension, so it will depend on the moment in which the retiree meets the requirements and wants to request it. The amounts, which increase by 8.5% this 2023, are determined by applying to the regulatory base the general percentage that corresponds based on the years of contribution and, where appropriate, the additional percentage for prolongation of working life, when accessed to retirement with an age higher than the ordinary one in force at any time and the corresponding reduction coefficient.

How the pension and extra payments are paid



In any case, the pensions of any of the Social Security schemes are accrued by natural monthly installments due and are paid in 14 payments, one for each of the months of the year and two extraordinary payments that are accrued in the months of June and November. When they derive from work accident and occupational disease, they are paid in 12 payments, since the extraordinary payments are prorated in the ordinary monthly payments.

But, then, what happens with the extra payments for Christmas and summer if it is requested in the following months? Extraordinary payments, in the event of complete periods of accrual, are paid for an amount, each of them, equal to the amount of the ordinary monthly payment corresponding to said months. One day of payment of the pension will be sufficient for the computation of the full sixth part of the corresponding extraordinary pay.

In the cases of initial recognition of the pension or resumption of the receipt of a pension that had been subject to suspension, the extraordinary payments for June and November will be paid, respectively, at the rate of one sixth for each of the months between:

– That in which the initial effects of the recognition or resumption of the pension receipt take place and the month of May, both inclusive, if the effects are set between December 1 and May 31.

– That in which the initial effects of the recognition or resumption of the pension receipt take place and the month of November, both inclusive, if the effects are set between June 1 and November 30.