07/06/2023 – 12:37

Meta launched, this Wednesday, the 5th, its new social network, Threads. Considered the main rival of Elon Musk’s Twitter, the platform is linked to the Instagram profile. So much so that, to create a profile on the new network, just use your Instagram account to log in. Your Instagram username and verification will remain – with the option to customize your profile specifically for Threads.

However, in case of withdrawal, Meta makes it clear that anyone who wants to deactivate their Threads profile must also delete their Instagram profile. To cancel, you must:

Go icon in the upper right corner of the profile and click on the menu with two lines;

Click on the option ‘Account’, and then on ‘Deactivate profile’;

Explain the reason for deletion and confirm with the Instagram password, which must also be deactivated.

Ten million people have registered on Threads, Meta’s new social network to rival Twitter, just seven hours after launch, announced this Thursday, 6, the CEO of Facebook’s parent company, Mark Zuckerberg.

“Let’s go. Welcome to Threads”, wrote Zuckerberg, in his account on the new platform. Shortly after, he announced that “10 million people signed up in seven hours”. Meta’s CEO answered the questions of several people in the first hours of operation of the platform, which had an early launch from Thursday to Wednesday.























