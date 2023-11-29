Before embarking on a cruise that includes ports in the United States, it is essential to understand the specific documentation requirements to avoid inconveniences during the trip. Whether you need a visa to travel on a cruise that calls in US ports depends on factors such as nationality and length of stay.

For citizens of a country that is part of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP, for its acronym in English), you can enter the United States without a visa as long as the stay does not exceed 90 days. However, it is crucial to obtain an electronic travel permit known as ESTA before embarking on your trip; It is requested online and is valid for two years.

On the other hand, for citizens who come from a country not included in the VWP, You will need to obtain a US visa to enter the country. The type of visa will depend on the length of stay and your intentions when visiting the United States.

It is important to note that if the cruise includes a stop in a country that does not participate in the VWP, a specific visa for that destination will also be required. For example, if the cruise stops in Cuba, you must obtain a Cuban visa, or in the case of Canada, the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

Cruise companies do not provide refunds to passengers who do not have their documentation in order.

Considerations when booking an international cruise

Passport and visa regulations must be complied with on major cruise companies.. To ensure a smooth experience, it is essential that the expiration date of your passport is at least six months after the end date of the trip. The responsibility lies with the passenger to obtain and have available, when necessary, travel documents such as passports and visas.

In the case of Royal Caribbean, the boarding process requires the presentation of several essential documents such as a Health Status questionnaire, passport and travel visas depending on the destination and departure of the cruise. The company recommends that passengers verify the specific requirements for their nationality and destinations visited during the trip, as it does not grant refunds to people who do not comply with the appropriate documentation.

In the case of the shipping company Carnival, foreign national passengers require a US multiple-entry visa and a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) for certain itineraries. All passengers must complete their pre-documentation online according to US immigration regulations.