The Automatic cars They are increasingly present on the roads of Spain. The data reveal that the sale of this type of vehicles exceeds 50%. This means that in recent years it has been more chosen to acquire these cars and gradually leaves behind the models with gearshift.

These models need have a good maintenance. The problem is that some drivers who venture to buy them do not have the real knowledge of how the gearbox works. That is, they do not know for sure some tricks that can be carried out. As the Tiktok mechanic of Ebenezer workshops remembers, the care given to the gearbox can lengthen or delay the life of your vehicle. And remember: “The breakdowns of the exchange box are quite expensive”.

In this sense, the mechanic wanted to solve one of the doubts that the drivers of these vehicles usually have: Is it necessary to put the letter N in the exchange box when I am in a traffic light that is in red?

Should the N be placed in a red traffic light?

Through a video on the Tiktok account of Ebenezer workshops (@TALLEASBEEZER) he has answered this question. The mechanic ensures that he has an automatic car and When it reaches a traffic light that has just put in red it puts the n. However, if it is the typical case in which it takes just over 15 second or is in amber because it is crossing a pedestrian “I do not go crazy to the gearbox.”

The expert explains that he usually does it when it is a “longer”. In addition, it reveals that today there are some more modern cars than “Treading the brake with a little more intensity The car is already in the neutral position. ”





What do the letters of automatic change mean

In the automatic gearbox we can see that each lever position is marked with a letter: P, R, N, D and L. The first one refers to the word in English Parking. In Spanish it means parking lotthat is, it must be placed when the car is stopped. In the case of the R (Reverse) Refers to the reverse.

On the other hand, the Letter n means Neutral. This means that the gearbox stays in the dead man. The D refers to mode Drive (in English) and refers to driving, so you have to use to move the vehicle forward.

The Lyrics l corresponds to mode Low. It is a position that some manufacturers include in their models to increase motor at low speeds.