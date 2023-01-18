Since 2011, the Service tax administration (SAT) became more serious with its campaign to control cash depositscarried out by individuals in institutions of the Mexican banking system.

In section IV of article 55 of the Law on Income Taxit is indicated that the credit institutions are obliged to proportional monthly, no later than the 17th day of the immediately following month, the information on taxpayer cash deposits.

In particular, it is required that the SAT be notified when these cash deposits exceed the amount of $15 thousand pesosas well as purchases in cash or cashier’s checks, as established by the SAT through its general rules.

What happens if I deposit 20 thousand pesos a month to a child?

In this case, which clearly exceeds the $15,000 pesos per month that banks must report to the SAT, no problem for the taxpayerbecause the deposits that are made for expenses from parents to children or vice versa, are considered as donationswhereby, do not pay income tax.

What can happen is that the SAT, upon seeing this movement of money, ask the person receiving the money (not the depositor) to prove relationship.

Therefore, this case the best is not to make cash deposits but bank transferbecause this way it could be easier – in case of attracting the attention of the SAT – that the relationship can be verified.

In summary, the SAT does not charge you for making cash deposits to a childbut it is likely that the son or daughter who receives the money (or parents who receive from their children) will be asked to clarify the origin of that resource.

What are the functions of the SAT?

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) is the body in charge of administer taxes in Mexico. Its function is collect the corresponding taxes and ensure that the companies and people comply with their tax obligations.

Among its attributions are the elaboration of tax regulations, the performance of tax audits, the collection of taxes and the management of voluntary compliance programs. In addition, the SAT is also responsible for providing services and attention to the taxpayer.