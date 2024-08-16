“I really have to finish my studies now. My parents keep asking me when I’m going to start my master’s thesis. Why is studying so stressful?” sighs my fellow student and puts her cafeteria tray down in front of her.

I’ll be honest: Problems like that of my fellow student have so far passed me by. Of course I understand her situation, but let’s face the facts: I’m in my mid-twenties, I dropped out of law school and have almost finished my master’s degree, and I’m currently in my 14th semester – without even having started my master’s thesis.