It is desirable to adhere to the timing of the Imsakiya as a precaution. Due to the hadith of Anas, may God be pleased with him, that Zaid bin Thabit, may God be pleased with him, said: “We had suhoor with the Prophet, peace and blessings of God be upon him, and then he rose to pray.” I said: How long was it between the call to prayer and suhoor? He said: It is estimated as fifty verses. It is permissible for someone who needs to eat something that breaks the fast between Imsakiya and the time of the dawn call to prayer to eat it. Because abstinence is not obligatory until the time for the dawn call to prayer begins. God Almighty said: “And eat and drink until the white thread becomes distinct to you from the black thread.” At dawn, then complete the fast until the night: [البقرة: 187].