Mexico. – For a few weeks in networks and media began to speculate the rumor that Cazzu and Christian Nodal are expecting their first child. According to a publication in a major magazine, the trapper and composer received the happy news in January that I was pregnant of the first-born of the singer.

the supposed pregnancy news de Cazzu was a bomb in networks and the media, because the appearance of the rapper and Christian Nodal on the pink carpet of “Premios Lo Nuestro” would be the main statement, since the singer touched her belly and both posed very happily and in love

Recently, in a meeting with the media at the Mexico City Airport, the rapper Cazzu reacted to the news of her alleged pregnancy with the interpreter of “Adiós Amor”. Despite the fact that, at first, the singer from Argentina tried to evade the press, after the insistence of the reporters about the news of the “pregnancy” she answered the questions and assured that she is not pregnant and at the moment it does not plan to be.

Hey queen are you pregnant? She asks one of the reporters who are during the event and the Argentine artist answers; Do I see myself pregnant?… No, no, no, do I look fatter?… It’s that I gained a few kilos, it’s that I was eating a little, maybe I gained a few kilos, maybe I was eating a lot,” she stated. Cazzu while the reporters asked her to see her belly and tried to get closer to the 29-year-old interpreter, because security, any approach from the press, kept the singer away.

Once the press was able to get a little closer to the singer, one of the reporters continued to emphasize the pregnancy; Hey, did you find out that they said you were pregnant? that news if you knew that they said that. For which Cazzu continued to deny “But they said it many times, no, no”, but if you are looking to have a baby soon? The reporter perpetuated again and Cazzu finished with a; “Why? Do I have the face of a mother?”trying to escape.

It should be remembered that the singer’s publicist Chistian Nodal came out to deny the speculations of the alleged pregnancy of Cazzu and told People Español that “the couple was not expecting a baby” and that at the moment “they have a fairly stable sentimental relationship.”

Likewise, during the meeting, Cazzu also responded to questions from the press about whether he felt jealous when the singer Christian Nodal, who is touring some cities in the Mexican Republic, took fans on stage; “Never, of course not, it’s his job,” the singer replied to the media where reacted and denied her alleged pregnancy.