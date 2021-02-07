In order to achieve the unprecedented scientific goals in human history for the “Probe of Hope” mission to the Red Planet, the probe carries on board 3 innovative scientific devices capable of conveying a comprehensive picture of the climate of Mars and its different layers of atmosphere, thus giving the global scientific community a deeper understanding of the atmospheric processes of a planet Mars.

An integrated view of Mars’ climate

The aim of the “Probe of Hope” within the UAE project to explore Mars is to provide the first integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere. Therefore, three modern scientific instruments were specially designed to complete this task and study the different aspects of the red planet’s atmosphere.

When the Hope probe reaches the sixth and final stage of its Martian journey, which is the scientific stage, after completing the previous five stages: launch, early operations, navigation in space, entering the capture orbit and moving to the scientific orbit, these three devices start over a full Martian year equivalent to 687 Earth days. To extend, an additional Martian year, in the performance of its multiple tasks, in monitoring everything related to how the weather of Mars changes throughout the day and between the seasons of the Martian year, in addition to studying the reasons for the disappearance of hydrogen and oxygen gases from the upper layer of the Martian atmosphere, which constitute the basic units to form Water particles, as well as investigating the relationship between the lower and upper layers of the atmosphere, monitoring weather phenomena, such as dust storms, and temperature changes, as well as the diversity of climate patterns according to its varied topography.

Digital Exploration Camera

The Hope Probe carries three scientific instruments to study the climate of Mars, the first of which is: the EXI digital camera, which is a digital camera to capture high-resolution color images of the planet Mars and is also used to measure ice and ozone in the lower layer of the atmosphere.

In detail, this device is a multi-wavelength radiation camera, capable of capturing 12-megapixel images while maintaining the radiation gradient necessary for detailed scientific analysis .. The camera is composed of two lenses, one for ultraviolet rays and the other for color spectra, used to capture images with clear details of Mars . The short focal length of the lens can reduce the amount of time required for exposure to a very short time to capture stationary images while orbiting around the planet, which raises the degree of accuracy and quality of images despite the high speed with which the probe is orbiting Mars. During its presence in the scientific orbit, the probe rotates One complete revolution around the red planet once every 55 hours. The camera sensor consists of a 4: 3: 12-megapixel monochrome matrix. The image can be captured and stored on the memory chip so that the size and resolution of the image can be controlled, which reduces the data transfer rate between the probe and the ground control center.

The sensor can capture 180 high-resolution images at a time, meaning that you can shoot 4K movie when needed. The use of separate filters is a plus that can provide better fidelity for each color. It also provides more accurate details in the image, which contributes to reducing the degree of uncertainty when measuring radiation for scientific imaging. As for the UV lens, the frequency range for short wavelengths will be between (245-275) nm, while the frequency range for long waves will be between (305-335) nm, and for the other lens system, the frequency of the red color will be (625 – 645) nm and color Green (506 – 586) nm and blue (405 – 469) nm.

The mission of the digital exploration camera is to study the lower layer of the red planet’s atmosphere by taking high-resolution images of Mars, measuring the optical depth of freezing water in the atmosphere, and measuring the abundance of ozone.

Infrared Spectrophotometer

The second device is the EMIRS Infrared Spectrometer, which measures the temperature and distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in the lowest layer of the atmosphere. The device was developed to capture the integrated dynamics of Mars’ atmosphere, using a scanning mirror to provide 20 images per cycle with a resolution of 100 to 300 km per pixel.

This spectrophotometer is intended to study Mars’ lower atmosphere in infrared bands, providing information from the lower atmosphere in conjunction with observations from the exploration camera.

An infrared spectrophotometer contains a rotating mirror that measures infrared radiation in a range of 6 to 40 micrometers and is designed to give us a better understanding of how the weather changes during the day. Specifically, this scale will be used to research the thermal state of the lower atmosphere, and the geographical distribution of dust, water vapor and water ice.

Ultraviolet Spectrophotometer

The third device is the EMUS ultraviolet spectrophotometer, which measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the Martian thermal layer and hydrogen and oxygen in the outermost layer of Mars. It is an ultraviolet scale designed to monitor the spatial and temporal changes of major components in the Martian thermosphere (at an altitude of 100 to 200 km) and the outermost layer (at an altitude of 200 km) on time scales.

It has a selectable spectral resolution of 1.3 nm, 1.8 nm and 5 nm and a spectrum range of 100 to 170 nm to make the required observations of ultraviolet emissions of hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and carbon monoxide (CO).

This spectrometer consists of a single-lens telescope feeding into the imaging spectrometer equipped with a Roland circuit, which is prepared for the process of counting and locating photons. The precision of the spectrometer is in locating distances of less than 300 km from the surface, which is sufficient to distinguish the spatial difference between the thermal envelope of Mars, which is located at an altitude of (100 – 200 km), and the outer atmosphere, which is at an altitude of more than 200 km. The scale in one cycle provides at least two images of the Martian thermosphere and at least 8 images of the Martian outermost layer.

The UV spectrophotometer aims to determine the abundance and diversity of carbon monoxide and oxygen in the thermosphere at semi-seasonal time scales, and calculate the three-dimensional composition and the changing proportions of oxygen and hydrogen in the outer atmosphere.

1000 GB of unprecedented information

The Hope probe collects more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, to be deposited in a scientific data center in the UAE, and the scientific team of the project will index and analyze this data that will be available to humanity for the first time, and then share it for free with the scientific community interested in science. Mars around the world in order to serve human knowledge.

The goals of the “Probe of Hope” – upon its successful arrival to its orbit around the Red Planet – include providing an integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time in human history, which will help scientists gain a deeper understanding of the causes of the transformation of Mars from a planet similar to Earth into a dry planet. Understanding Mars’s atmosphere will help us better understand Earth and other planets.

A qualitative scientific program

It is noteworthy that the UAE project to explore Mars, “Probe of Hope,” is a national strategic initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on July 16, 2014, to be the state The UAE – upon the success of the Hope Probe mission – is the fifth country in the world to reach Mars in implementation of the qualitative scientific program it has to explore the Red Planet.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has been mandated by the UAE government to manage and implement all phases of the project, while the Emirates Space Agency is responsible for the overall supervision of the project.

The Hope probe was launched successfully in July 2020, and the probe will provide the first comprehensive study of the climate of Mars and its various layers of atmosphere when it reaches the red planet on February 9, 2021, in conjunction with the celebration of the country’s golden jubilee (the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the UAE federation. United Arab).

During the entry phase to Mars orbit, on February 9, 2021, the team will focus on safely inserting the Hope Probe into the Mars Orbiter. In order to successfully complete this mission, half of the fuel in the “Probe of Hope” tanks will be burned to slow it down to the point that it can enter the capture orbit. The fuel combustion process using the reverse-drive (Delta V) engines will continue for 27 minutes to reduce the speed of the probe from 121,000 km / h to 18,000 km / h. Given that it is a delicate process, the probe was designed for this stage to operate independently, due to the lack of instantaneous contact with the probe during this stage.

The Hope probe will reach the capture orbit around Mars next Tuesday at 7:42 pm UAE time, while there will be a live broadcast of the arrival of the probe at 7 pm on television stations, social media platforms and the Internet.

Since this stage is the most dangerous in the entire mission of the probe, all the sub-devices on board the probe will be re-examined and tested before moving to the scientific stage.

The Al-Amal probe had successfully completed 3 stages in its first historic mission of its kind, since its launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on board the H2A missile on July 20, 2020 at 01:58 am UAE time, which are: the launch stage and the stage The early operations and the navigation stage in space, and there are three other stages remaining before the probe: entering Mars, moving to the scientific orbit, and then the scientific stage during which the probe, through its scientific apparatus, will collect and send data about the red planet, and each of these stages has its own risks, nature, and specific challenges. It requires handling with precision, efficiency and skill on the part of the work team.

Since its inception in 2014, the UAE Mars Exploration Project “The Hope Probe” has successfully overcome a number of challenges, most notably the conditions imposed by the Corona pandemic around the world, and the team was able to transfer the probe from Dubai to Japan and successfully launch it from Tangashima base. The development of the Hope Probe took 6 years, while similar Mars missions took from 10 years to 12 years, and the project was completed at half the usual cost of other scientific projects to Mars, with a cost of $ 200 million, and it is considered among the lowest in the world in comparison to missions and projects Similar thanks to the efforts of the national engineering, research and scientific cadres.

The UAE Mars Exploration Project is the first Arab project to study the Red Planet, and the Hope Probe is the focus of the hopes of hundreds of millions from 56 countries (Arab and Islamic). It is an ambitious project to record an honorable Arab scientific and research presence in the field of Mars exploration, and upon the successful arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars orbit, the UAE will be the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement, as part of its qualitative scientific project to explore Mars. This Emirati presence represents the aspirations and aspirations of the UAE.

This project serves humanity in general and the scientific community in particular, and puts the information it collects through its research on the planet Mars free of charge within the reach of more than 200 scientific institutions and research centers around the world, and the UAE project to explore Mars also establishes the interest of the youth of the country and the Arab world to study science and mathematics. Engineering, technology, and specialization in it, and the Emirates Mars Exploration Project contributes to building highly qualified Emirati cadres in the field of space technology, innovation, and scientific and space research. This ambitious scientific project also contributes to radical transformations in the development of the capabilities of the UAE and the Arab world in the field of engineering, industrial, scientific and research infrastructures.

The arrival of the Hope Probe into the orbit of Mars coincides with the UAE celebrations of the fiftieth National Day of the Union Declaration.





