There has been quite a buzz around EVs lately, due to rumors that their heavy weight (compared to fuel cars) means they wear out their tires and brakes more quickly. And the particles from tires and brakes – essentially particulate matter, just like the stuff from exhausts – are bad for your health. There is something to be said about that.

In cities, where people breathe their air close to traffic, cars move slowly. This results in virtually no wear on the tires. Particles released during tire wear therefore have much less influence there than on faster roads – at least from the point of view of lung health. And brakes? EVs hardly use their (physical) brakes, because most of the deceleration is due to the electric motor. Very nice for regeneration.

In other words: EVs do help in places where people breathe the greatest amount of polluted air. After all, they do not have exhausts that pump all kinds of air into the nostrils of small children. The whole tire story is less well understood at the moment.

There is a lot of uncertainty about tire emissions

Realize the following: new fuel cars are currently allowed to emit 4.5 milligrams of particles per kilometer. Over 30,000 kilometers that is 135 grams. We take that distance because that is the average age of a band. In that time, your tires together lose about 4 kilos of rubber – 30 times more dust than came out of your exhaust.

We just have no idea where exactly that will go. The sky? The bottom? The sewer? All not okay. However, there is currently hardly any evidence that the lifespan of a tire on an EV is significantly shorter than on a car with a combustion engine, which is also becoming increasingly heavier.