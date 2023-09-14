Question: A question came from a reader, in which he said:

I had a brother who died five years ago and had a son. Our father died later, about three years ago, and left us a sum of money in a bank account and a house. The truth is that we – my brothers and I – limited the inheritance and distributed what our father left among us, but we were surprised that our nephew The deceased is asking us for his father’s share in what his grandfather (my father) left behind. We told him that his father died before his grandfather, and the deceased does not inherit from anyone who dies after him. In general, he is our brother’s son, and we will not be negligent with him if he needs anything, but he insisted that he has a right with us. Is this true? ?.

the answer :

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

The truth is that this son actually has a right because the son of the son who died during the lifetime of his paternal grandfather upon the death of the grandfather is entitled to what is legally called an obligatory will in the grandfather’s estate, that is, his father’s share if he were alive at the time of his grandfather’s death, or a third of the estate, whichever is less, unless the grandfather is a legal guardian. During his lifetime, he gave this son of his son money or a share in a property or something similar in compensation for the death of his father. In this case, this grandson will have the remainder of his share of the due will if he has a remainder. However, if the grandfather’s disposal of him during his lifetime is more than that, then he has nothing.

