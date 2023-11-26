Of Elena Meli

Analyzing the differences in the destinies of those who totally share DNA is a precious investigative tool, but there are many variables to consider and it is not difficult to draw wrong conclusions

When we get sickbut also in our behavior, choices, even character traits, What matters more are the genes or the environment? The question has stimulated the curiosity of doctors and researchers for decades and the answer, as almost always happens with anything that concerns the complexity of human beings, is neither unique nor easy. To better understand the issue science has used often pairs of

identical twins, an ideal model because it is different people who have the same genome

: monozygotic twins are in fact born from the same fertilized egg which separates completely in the very first stages after conception. Studying them is therefore the simplest strategy to eliminate the effect of DNA differences between different people from the equation: everything that doesn’t match between destiniesaptitudes or characteristics, it could be theoretically attributed to the influence of the environment. Theoretically, because as Adam Rutherford wrote in the book Control. History and current affairs of eugenics (Bollati Boringhieri) Human beings are terribly difficult organisms to study (…). The twin studies they have been a fundamental part of genetic research for decades, but they are powerful tools they are not free from considerable problems.

The experience of the Twin Registers

Putting monozygotic twins under the magnifying glass cannot say everything, nor can the results be used to talk about the intelligence gene or the shyness gene. Despite the precautions, however, studies on twins continue to be important, as demonstrated by the experience of Italian National Twin Registry (you can sign up here who has a twin, ed)



New data comes from studies on twins, in a continuous cycle: among the most recent there is ainvestigation conducted on the participants Finnish Twin RegistryThat analyzed the influence of genes and environment on the life expectancy of owls and larksthat is, those who tend to stay late at night and those who love waking up at dawn. The ability to stay up late or be an early riser depends Indeed



by some geniusesbut by measuring how much these really affect survival, a little lower for owls, it was discovered that the differences derive from bad habits and not from unfortunate genetics: those who prefer to stay up late at night more often smoke and drink alcohol abundance and this is what shortens life, more than owl genes. See also Covid, Pregliasco: "Making boosters even if not the latest vaccine model"

Part of the biological future written in the genome Yet another investigation that highlights how choices and environment matter a lot in many aspects of existence, but to be certain, the data collected on twins was very useful because, as explained by geneticist Bruno Dallapiccola, scientific director of the Bambino Ges Pediatric Hospital in Rome , part of our biological future written in the genome. Then,



to due to environmental influences in which we live, even identical twins differ over the years: studying them is therefore the best way to understand the genetic component, or inheritance, of complex traits and multifactorial diseases, which depend on many different genetic and environmental elements and which account for 90 percent of pathologies. In cardiovascular diseases, in type 2 diabetes, in neurodegenerative diseases we know that theinfluence of the environment well present: comparing pairs of identical twinsFor, you can understand how much DNA weighsbecause if for a trait or a disease there is an absolute concordance of “destinies” in the members of the couple it means that the responsibility is entirely genetic, whereas if it is lower the percentage of involvement of the genes can be estimated. Twin studies are useless Instead for Mendelian pathologies (those that sPeople inherit in a “simple” way because they depend on the mutation of a single gene, ed), in which the environment can make no or minimal contribution.

Shared or non-shared environment Experts can also estimate how much weight genes have on the environment, shared or otherwise, as added by Emanuela Medda, head of the National Twin Registry at the Istituto Superiore di Sanit: Theshared environment what the twins are exposed to together, as children: lo same uterus, the same air pollution conditions, the foods, the type of education. Then there is thenon-shared environmentwhose importance grows as we become adults And individual history takes over. Our Registry, for example, together with those of eight other countries has studied the inheritance of height and verified that approximately 90 percent depends on the genes transmitted by the parents, another 6 percent on factors of the non-shared environment and almost nothing on the shared environment.

Study addresses If mom and dad are tall then the offspring will maybe be able to play basketball, but if they are short it will be less likely regardless of stretching in childhood or otherwise. Identify the weight of genetics and environment that is not secondary: if from studies on twins it is discovered that genes matter a lot, subsequent research will be aimed at identifying those that are most involved; if the environment has more weight, the investigations will be directed towards external factors, observes Medda. Studies on pairs of twins are then useful understand if the

co-presence of different diseases is due to shared genes. We conducted an investigation into asthma and allergic rhinitis, for example, and found that theAsthma depends 92 percent on genetic components, rhinitis 78 percentbut above all that the two pathologies share 58 percent of the genetic influence: therefore they exist genetic predisposition traits which underlie both. Other possible twin studies then there are the so-called co-twins, in which twins who are “discordant” due to a trait or pathology are compared, when there is a sick brother and a healthy one, to understand what is genetic or not; if environmental influences are strong, further investigations can then be envisaged to evaluate what type of exposure may have induced the disease or even the expression of any genes that may have contributed to it. See also With Omicron, even more cases of Long Covid are risked: the study in The Lancet

Quotes In short, twin studies are often excellent they fly for other research, addressed with greater precision; this is because the results often indicate that what we are is the result of a mix between genes and environment and, as Medda specifies, the majority of the data that we collect indicates much lower percentages of influence from genetics than those seen for asthma, height or even celiac disease, which has a heritability of 87 percent. The thickness of the intima media of the carotids (a important marker of atherosclerosis, especially the early one, ed) for example depends 31 percent on genes, 25 percent on the non-shared environment and 44 percent on age, a element that cannot be acted upon: as the years pass, the thickness invariably increases. We can study that 25 percent better, to understand whether it depends on lifestyle, on the polluted environment or not and so on, so you can act and change it.

Somatic mutations THE Records I’m great opportunity to understand all this and much more, so it is not surprising that many countries have established them: the latest state started by Qatar in 2023 but in some countries there is even more than one and in Scandinavia, where they have existed for decades, they churn out data continuously thanks to the excellent connection between healthcare databases.

In fact, the Registers are an excellent source from which to draw to carry out other types of studies, also because those on twins cannot say everything, on the contrary. As Dallapiccola specifies, throughout our lives we accumulate countless somatic mutations (those that occur in cells other than eggs and sperm and which therefore will not be inherited by children, ed): we know better those that give rise to tumors

but there are also some in the neurodegenerative diseases and they are present everywhere, for example it is said that the brain contains one hundred million different genomes. We have therefore decrypted the human genomebut geneticists are not destined for unemployment: we will have to work on it for decades to try to understand it and perhaps artificial intelligence will help usto manage millions of data and correlations. Studies on twins have provided answers to over one hundred thousand genetic traits of susceptibility to complex diseasesbut we are not just what is written in the genome: we have begun to understand that it often matters even more how, where, when and how much different genes are expressed. See also Chicken, quail, duck and ostrich eggs: nutritional values ​​and risks for those with cholesterol

Research in the future In the future the research will concentrate more and more onepigeneticswhich studies how DNA expression changes in relation to environmental factors, and on transcriptome, which is the set of what is transcribed from the DNA and tells how it really expresses itself. Because, as Adam Rutherford says, at birth we are not blank sheets of paper, on the contrary, for the final result, what we are and what we will become, much more complicated than reading a script and rather an interpretation, personal and unique. Different for everyone, even between identical twins.

How much does mental well-being influence aging The power of studies on twins is undoubted and the Italian Twin Registry has many underway, even on very complex topics. As the research that is underway with Pnrr funds for evaluate the heritability of cognitive decline which, explains the head of the Registry Emanuela Medda, involving discordant twins, one healthy and one sick, to understand for example whether there is a relationship between decline and oxidative processes and how much this depends on genetic susceptibility. A’another investigation is evaluating the effects of psychological well-being on the aging of cells, measured through the shortening of telomeres (the terminal “caps” of chromosomes that shrink over time, ed.). A broad study ongoing since 2010 instead he has been studying over the years 360 families of twins from birth, to also understand the effects of events occurring during pregnancy on health and future outcomes. Twin births are a relatively rare event, but they are a precious opportunity for science.

