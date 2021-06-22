We recently saw the arrival of ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘ to the Playstation 5. This new adventure of this pair of intergalactic companions, in addition to giving us new mechanics and worlds, introduced us to the first female protagonist of the series, Rivet.

Rivet It’s a lombax, the same alien species from Ratchet. Since it was introduced in one of the first trailers of the game, it captured the attention of fans. Now that the game is out and many had the opportunity to learn more about her personality and history, there are people who are already turning the protagonist into a waifu.

The internet has a new waifu on Rivet.

That’s right, comments regarding Rivet and her ‘tremendous potential’ as a waifu have not been long in coming. Especially on Twitter, where users are expressing their love for the new addition to the series. There are even those who mention that it inspired them to make rule 34 (don’t google it).

Outside of the fact that they are turning her into ‘waifu’. The truth is that critics agree that Rivet is one of the best things about the new installment of ‘Ratchet & Clank‘and also its history and the themes it touches are very important for the times in which we live.

In fact, Rivet was so well received in Ratchet & Clank that, in addition to all the waifu tweets, we can find people who are eager for the new installment of ‘Ratchet & Clank‘and they hope we meet again Rivet in some future title. Of course, with this welcome, I would not doubt for a second that we will be in his shoes again. Maybe even Insomniac him from his own spin-off.

