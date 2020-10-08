Question: I am 18 years old. I aspire to have a lot of sex with both men and women. I have always experienced them, but I have also noticed that under pressure, I masturbate more (masterbation). It makes me feel uncomfortable and sometimes causes lower abdominal pain. I too have missed my periods twice. I worry about whether frequent masturbation is affecting my periods. I am also ashamed to get help from my parents and I am hoping that you can help me.

answer: Currently, if your periods are going on normally every month, then let it go. The cause of abdominal pain needs to be investigated. Sometimes it can be due to wrong methods of masturbation or due to infection. I suggest visiting a gynecologist if pain continues. Many people your age are confused about their sexual orientation. There is no need to feel shy. You can talk to a counselor who can comfort you and later contact your parents.

Sex with girlfriends is not properly discharged; what should be done?



note: If you are suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]