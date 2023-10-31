The Peruvian series ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ has had extremely exciting chapters in recent days. The kidnapping of July Flores, the Gonzales’ niece, at the hands of her suitor, ‘Benjamín’, who hid a macabre personality behind her smiling face had a lot to do with it. When things were about to get ugly for the niece of ‘Charito’Cristóbal Montalbán would appear, who risked his life and confronted the kidnapper.

These scenes shocked the fans, who praised the wonderful performance of Franco Pennano and Vasco Rodríguez, young actors who play Cristóbal and Benjamín in ‘AFHS’. However, in a recent talk that both offered, one of them made an unexpected revelation.

Do actors Franco Pennano and Vasco Rodríguez hate each other in real life?

In a conversation organized by the social networks of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ with the followers of the series, both Franco Pennano, Vasco Rodríguez and Guadalupe Farfán, who gives life to ‘July’, were present. They responded LIVE to the questions of his fans.

One of the netizens asked if the two actors were friends off-camera or if they maintained the same ‘AFHS’ rivalry in real life. The young man who gives life to ‘Benjamín’ spoke up and responded: “Friends?“, letting out a joking laugh. To which Pennanowho plays ‘Cristóbal’, revealed that they are very good friends, and recalled the time they worked together on the series ‘Back to the neighborhood’, whose characters were also enemies.

“In ‘DVAB’ we also had some friction, but not with this weight. But it is good to work on the other side”said Vasco Rodríguez, while the popular ‘Vampirín’ assured: “We have never acted as friends, how curious”.

How old is ‘AFHS’ actor Franco Pennano?

Franco Pennano was born in Lima into a family of artists. His two sisters are also part of the entertainment world: Fiorella She is an actress and producer, while Isza he is a singer. Likewise, he is the cousin of Karina Jordán, a renowned national performer. Franco was born on October 17, 1997which is why, recently, it has met the 26 years.

Franco Pennano also acted in the series 'Torbellino: 20 years later'. Photo: Composition La República/Franco Pennano/Instagram

How old is Vasco Rodríguez, the actor who plays ‘Benjamín’ in ‘AFHS’?

Vasco Rodríguez has always been part of the programming grid of America Television. He started very young with the reality showThis is Teens’ War and then make the jump to Back to the Neighborhood (DVAB). However, the role that is giving him the greatest satisfaction is that of ‘Benjamín’ in the series ‘At the bottom there is room’. The actor was born on May 12, 2001, so it currently has 22 years.