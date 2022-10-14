The Algerian government announced this important step, a few days after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune took another long-awaited decision.

The decision is related to allowing citizens to import used cars that are no more than three years old, while enabling direct dealers to the manufacturing activity to import in the future.

In this way, Algeria has revived the old “Fiat” project after 35 years, as the Italian company was scheduled to enter the Algerian market during the era of the late Algerian President Chadli Ben Jadid in 1986, by establishing a huge car factory in Tiaret Governorate (west of the country). , before the project stumbled for several economic and security reasons, due to the black decade that the country went through.

French dream competition

Experts in the field of economics believe that the car market in Algeria will witness a great recovery by 2023, and a decline in the prices of used cars, which will fulfill hundreds of Algerians the dream of owning their own car.

“(Fiat) cars will be available in Algeria by the end of 2023,” Algerian Industry Minister Ahmed Ghaddar said.

The President and General Manager of the Stylantis Group, Carlos Tavares, promised to bring “Fiat” the best types of cars to Algeria at reasonable prices.

Economists believe that the entry of the Italian competitor to the Algerian market constitutes a great shock to French companies, and a real indication of the end of the French dream of controlling the economic markets of the huge industries in Algeria.

During his recent visit to Algeria, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Renault car factory in Oran in a last attempt to save it.

The French company Renault opened its first car factory in Oran in 2014.

The French project faced many problems, which led to its suspension in 2017, when the company was forced to lay off more than a thousand workers due to financial difficulties.

Economist Mohamed Hamidouch told Sky News Arabia: “The French will seek in every way to restore the factory’s activity, in order to preserve the position of French capital in Algeria, and the French companies have confirmed their readiness to correct the mistakes of the past.”

In the face of stagnation

The turbulent situation of the car market in Algeria led to a significant increase in the prices of used cars, which doubled with the increase in the prices of the spare sector.

The Algerian economic expert, Nabash Younes, confirms that the government stopped importing cars to preserve foreign exchange reserves (according to the Ministry of Industry figures, their imports amounted to an average of $4.3 billion annually), which affected the state of the market, which has been witnessing fluctuations since 2012, when it was Algeria annually imports about 450 thousand cars.

Nabash told Sky News Arabia: “Fiat prices are very suitable for the purchasing power of the Algerian citizen, as the average price of new cars that will be marketed in Algeria is estimated at 15,000 euros, which is equivalent to an amount of “280 million Algerian cents”, which is an acceptable amount. Compare the prices of used cars for sale in Algeria currently.

This coincides with Fiat’s preparations to introduce the all-new, second-generation Fiat X500, which is scheduled to enter the market by 2024.