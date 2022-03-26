This semester of Clausura 2022 in Liga MX many situations have occurred involving Mexican soccer fans, in this tournament a sector of the fans that are mainly from their supporters of the Rayados de Monterrey and Diablos Rojos de Toluca teams have gone to the club’s facilities at the end of their training sessions to confront their footballers and demand that they put chicken products on the field of play because they are going through a bad football moment.
In social networks, the videos of these acts of protest have gone viral and have caused endless opinions on the subject, the opinions are divided, but in the end the most sensible and conscious stands out for the majority of true football fans.
As we know, these acts have been mainly promoted by dark entities such as the leaders of the bars, where fanaticism exceeds reality and it is that no matter how much a soccer team goes through a terrible negative streak, its fans should not have that type of protests that are embarrassing towards professionals.
All football fans have experienced negative stages with the team that we support at some point in life, however, that does not give the right to attack and threaten the footballers who defend the colors of our club.
Fortunately, so far it can be said that these are isolated cases and are generated by this type of fans who, as we all know, come from the bars and in most cases are people with no education and low socioeconomic level who fail to understand that football is sport and entertainment.
However, that does not mean that it does not affect the environment of the Mexican fans, since obviously these cases cause a bad image of Mexican soccer, the club and the country abroad. What ultimately causes prominent soccer players to think more than once about coming to Mexico for this type of act that could incite violence.
At all times it must be kept in mind that football is entertainment and spectacle, the reproaches about earning millions, that they must feel the shirt, ‘break the mother’, ‘throw eggs at it’, are not valid comments when blaming the bad results.
When you go through a streak, there are many factors that determine how long the losing streak is, but sometimes it is inevitable to extend it further, and the fans lose their minds.
Of course, you can be upset and point out things that have been done wrong, send comments to the board on social networks, among other things, to express your dissatisfaction with the performance of the club, but not go to the extreme of going out of your way and becoming a hooligan for a game. In the end, that is the difference between a fanatic and a true fan who lives the ball game in a healthy way.
